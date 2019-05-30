Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Koyukuk man detained on suspicion of first-degree murder
by The Associated Press
Posted May 30, 2019 11:41 am EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A man from the Yukon River village of Koyukuk (KOY-yoo-kuk) has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Alaska State Troopers say 27-year-old Conrad Jones is in custody in Fairbanks. Online court records do not list his attorney.
Troopers just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday received a report of a homicide in Koyukuk, a village of 89 about 290 miles (467 kilometres) west of Fairbanks.
Troopers travelled to the village. They determined that Jones had a confrontation with another person and caused the person’s death.
The name, gender and manner of death of the victim were not immediately released because next of kin had not been notified.
The Associated Press
