Immigration largely absent from Democrats' 2020 policy blitz

WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential contenders are in a feverish battle to one-up each other with ever-more-ambitious plans to beat back global warming, curb gun violence and offer universal health care coverage.

But largely left out of the policy parade: immigration.

The 20-plus-candidate field is united in condemning President Donald Trump’s support for hard-line immigration tactics. They’ve particularly bashed his push to wall off the U.S. border with Mexico and roll back asylum rights.

But only two contenders, ex-Obama Housing Secretary Julián Castro and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, have released detailed, written policies addressing the future of the immigration system.

Trump has continued to view the issue as a winner heading into 2020 and may have a clear path on it if Democratic presidential hopefuls don’t eventually go deeper.

Will Weissert, The Associated Press