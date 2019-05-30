Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Immigration largely absent from Democrats' 2020 policy blitz
by Will Weissert, The Associated Press
Posted May 30, 2019 12:12 am EDT
FILE - In this April 27, 2019, file photo, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary and Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro speaks at a Service Employees International Union forum on labor issues in Las Vegas. Top Democratic presidential candidates are one-upping each other with ever-more-ambitious plans on global warming, gun violence, health care and abortion. But largely left out of the policy parade are the thousands of immigrants flooding the U.S. border to seek asylum (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential contenders are in a feverish battle to one-up each other with ever-more-ambitious plans to beat back global warming, curb gun violence and offer universal health care coverage.
But largely left out of the policy parade: immigration.
The 20-plus-candidate field is united in condemning President Donald Trump’s support for hard-line immigration tactics. They’ve particularly bashed his push to wall off the U.S. border with Mexico and roll back asylum rights.
But only two contenders, ex-Obama Housing Secretary Julián Castro and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, have released detailed, written policies addressing the future of the immigration system.
Trump has continued to view the issue as a winner heading into 2020 and may have a clear path on it if Democratic presidential hopefuls don’t eventually go deeper.