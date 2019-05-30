Gasol's hot start gives Raptors halftime lead over Warriors

Marc Gasol has 14 points, Pascal Siakam has 12 and the Toronto Raptors lead the Golden State Warriors 59-49 at halftime of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Danny Green made a 3-pointer late in the half to put the Raptors up 10, their biggest lead of the night to this point. Toronto held Golden State – which is playing its first game in 10 days – to 36 per cent shooting.

Foul trouble is an issue: Kawhi Leonard has three for Toronto, while Draymond Green and key reserves Kevon Looney and Shaun Livingston all have three apiece for Golden State.

Stephen Curry picked up his second foul on a close block-charge call against Leonard with 1:47 left in the half; Leonard turned it into a three-point play for a 52-45 lead.

Toronto’s first four baskets were all 3-pointers, and eight of the Raptors’ first nine field-goal attempts were from beyond the arc. It definitely set a tone – 14 of the Raptors’ 23 field-goal attempts in the quarter were from 3-point land, and 10 of the Warriors’ 23 shots came from long distance.

Stephen Curry’s first three baskets of these finals were, predictably, 3-pointers – giving him 101 in his finals career. He gave a courtside look at Raptors superfan Drake afterward after the first one dropped.

Drake is wearing a Curry jersey for Game 1 – Dell Curry, that is.

Stephen Curry’s father ended his career as a member of the Raptors, and Drake was wearing his purple-and-black No. 30 jersey as he watched from his courtside seat near the Raptors’ bench.

This is the eighth game in these playoffs where the Warriors have faced a double-digit deficit. They’re 4-3 so far in those contests, including wins in each of the last three games of the Western Conference finals against Portland.