Florida man filmed by security camera killing wife sentenced
by The Associated Press
Posted May 30, 2019 5:20 am EDT
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing his wife, whose death was filmed by a security camera at the couple’s home.
The Palm Beach Post reports 34-year-old Dwight Luton was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the 2017 death of 31-year-old Ashley Balius. Riviera Beach police say Luton shot his wife while she sat in a car inside the couple’s driveway and then called police saying Balius had shot herself.
Police say video from a home security camera showed the former firearms dealer point what appears to be a gun at Balius before she slumps over. Responding officers found Balius with a gunshot wound to the side of her head.
A wrongful death lawsuit by Balius’ parents against Luton is ongoing.
Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com