Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Feds eyeing guns 'designed to hunt people' as they ponder possible curbs
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2019 2:53 pm EDT
OTTAWA — The Liberal government says no options have been ruled out to clamp down on guns “designed to hunt people” as it weighs new measures against assault-style rifles and handguns.
The sharply worded statement from the office of Bill Blair, the minister leading the review, comes amid concerns from gun-control advocates that such rifles are becoming more readily available on the legal market.
Firearms groups, meanwhile, fear the government is poised to penalize law-abiding owners in the name of appearing tough on criminals.
Complicating the already polarized debate is the fact that there is no agreed-upon definition of an assault weapon.
Blair’s office says assault-style rifles are military weapons designed to hunt people, not animals, in a way that maximizes the body count at minimum effort.
It says all possibilities will be considered to curb their illicit use.