Fast food chains serve up some support for the Raptors

Fast food chains are getting in on Raptors fever in Toronto.

For the first-time ever Taco Bell said it will be bringing its “steal a game, steal a taco” promotion to Canada.

In a news release on Thursday, the company said any time the away team wins a game during the best-of-seven series between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors, Taco Bell will give away free “Doritos locos tacos.”

McDonald’s Canada is also getting in on the action, turning its iconic golden arches white and adding the Raptors logo.

“In support of the Raps, our arches are no longer in a golden state,” the company Tweeted on Thursday.

All season long the hamburger chain has been giving away free fries whenever the Raptors made 12 three-pointers in a game.