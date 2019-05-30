Eglinton Avenue East tops CAA's Worst Roads list

Building transit is a bumpy road and in the case of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, that’s become quite literal.

In it’s annual Worst Roads list, the CAA has decreed that Eglinton Avenue East is not only the worst in Toronto, but in Ontario, largely thanks to transit construction.

CAA said voters called out the avenue’s crumbling pavement, potholes, traffic congestion and poor road signage. Last year, Eglinton Avenue West cracked the list’s Top 10.

“While the condition of Eglinton Avenue is of concern to the public, many of the challenges for all road users will hopefully be resolved with the completion of the Eglinton Crosstown project,” CAA’s Raymond Chan said in a statement. “The gridlock and congestion that many motorists are currently experiencing should ease as construction winds down, repairs to the road are made and as more people choose new transit options.”

Chan noted that with transit construction winding down — the LRT is expected to be finished in 2021 — driver frustration should start to diminish.

CAA’s 2019 Worst Roads in Ontario

Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto Riverdale Drive, Washago Dufferin Street, Toronto County Road 49, Prince Edward Barton Street East, Hamilton Burlington Street East, Hamilton Avondale Road, Belleville Sheppard Avenue East, Toronto Carnegie Beach Road, Scugog Bathurst Street, Toronto

Ongoing construction also saw Dufferin Street take the third spot across the province and second place in Toronto.

Shepard Avenue East and Bathurst Street also made the Top 10 Worst Roads in Ontario list and Top 5 in Toronto. Steeles Avenue East rounded up the city’s worst roads.

CAA’s 2019 Worst Roads in Toronto

Eglinton Avenue East Dufferin Street Sheppard Avenue East Bathurst Street Steeles Avenue East

For a complete look at the CAA’s Worst Roads lists click here.