Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Brazil reduces top environment council, trims independents
by The Associated Press
Posted May 30, 2019 11:47 am EDT
Supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro feature a large, inflatable doll in his image during a rally along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, May 26, 2019. The pro-Bolsonaro rally follows anti-government protests against education budget cuts as the leader also battles an uncooperative Congress, a family corruption scandal and falling approval ratings after five months in office. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is slashing the size of a body that oversees environmental policy, effectively reducing the role of non-governmental organizations.
The decree issued Wednesday cuts the size of the National Council of the Environment from 100 to 21. It also eliminates 105 “alternate” members who traditionally have taken part in debates. Many of those are environmental activists or independent experts, and critics say the change will stifle their voices.
Political appointees will now make up a larger share of the members.
Bolsonaro has vowed to loosen environmental restrictions on development, but the Environment Ministry says the change is meant to make the council more agile.
The highly influential council is debates and recommends policies to the federal officials.