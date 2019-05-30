Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Border Patrol: Group of 1,036 migrants is largest ever found
by The Associated Press
Posted May 30, 2019 7:18 pm EDT
EL PASO, Texas — Authorities say a group of more than 1,000 migrants crossed the border illegally in El Paso, Texas, the largest it has ever encountered.
President Donald Trump on Thursday shared a video on Twitter that shows the group going underneath a chain-link fence, where Border Patrol agents later picked them up.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the group crossed in about five minutes at about 4 a.m. on Wednesday. They included 934 people who came as families, 63 as unaccompanied children and 39 as single adults. Most are from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.
The Border Patrol has encountered 180 groups of more than 100 people since October, compared to 13 during the previous 12-month period and two the year before.
The Associated Press
