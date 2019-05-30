Alaska plane crash kills sole person on board

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Wasilla police say one person has died in a plane crash near the local airport.

Anchorage television station KTUU reports the crash occurred near the Wasilla airport at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say an officer was conducting a security check at the airport and witnessed the crash.

The person who died was the only person aboard the plane.

The National Transportation Safety Board was responding to the crash.

The crash is the fourth fatal plane crash since May 13.

The Associated Press