Pickup driver in hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Ajax

Last Updated May 30, 2019 at 9:03 am EDT

A pickup truck from the 1950s or early 1960s and another vehicle were involved in a crash in the area of Westney and Taunton roads in Ajax on May 30, 2019. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

One man is in hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Ajax.

Durham regional police were called to the area of Westney and Taunton roads just after 6 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the man was driving a classic pickup truck from the 1950s or early 1960s, before seatbelts were mandatory.

Initial reports from the scene said he may have been ejected from the vehicle.

He was rushed to a trauma centre with possible head injuries.

One other person was taken to local hospital, but no word on injuries.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash in the area of Westney and Taunton roads in Ajax on May 30, 2019. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera
