Pickup driver in hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Ajax

One man is in hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Ajax.

Durham regional police were called to the area of Westney and Taunton roads just after 6 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the man was driving a classic pickup truck from the 1950s or early 1960s, before seatbelts were mandatory.

One of the vehicles is a classic Chevy pickup truck from the 50’s. From my view, it doesn’t appear to have seatbelts. @CityNews pic.twitter.com/n5g8tjOvk4 — Tony Fera (@tonyfera1) May 30, 2019

I just learned from one of the @DRPS police today that under the Ontario HTA, vehicles that didn’t come originally manufactured with a seatbelt, don’t need to have one installed. @CityNews @680NEWStraffic — Tony Fera (@tonyfera1) May 30, 2019

Initial reports from the scene said he may have been ejected from the vehicle.

He was rushed to a trauma centre with possible head injuries.

One other person was taken to local hospital, but no word on injuries.