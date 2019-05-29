Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Vegas airport logs almost 4.3 million passengers in April
by The Associated Press
Posted May 29, 2019 7:11 pm EDT
LAS VEGAS — Officials in Las Vegas say nearly 4.3 million passengers passed through McCarran International Airport in April, up 2.3% compared with the same month a year ago.
The Clark County Department of Aviation reported Wednesday that means more than 16.2 million arriving and departing passengers have used the airport so far this year, up 2.5% from the same period last year.
The airport set a record high 49.7 million passengers in calendar 2018, making it one of the 10 busiest in the nation based on passenger count.
Southwest Airlines is by far the busiest carrier at the airport. It reported 1.5 million passengers in April, about the same as in April 2018.
United and American saw decreases in passengers in the year-to-year comparison.
The Associated Press
