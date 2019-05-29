Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Utah axe-throwing venue adds pool tables, gets beer license
by The Associated Press
Posted May 29, 2019 2:19 pm EDT
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City axe-throwing business has been granted a license to sell beer after adding pool and billiard tables to the venue.
Utah alcohol commissioners approved the license Tuesday for Social Axe Throwing after finding that the addition of the pool and billiard tables on the premises satisfied a new law’s definition of a “recreational amenity.”
The law listing businesses that can have recreational beer licenses includes bowling alleys, concert venues, miniature golf courses and pool parlours.
The definition did not include axe throwing or karaoke.
The commission last month denied license requests from Social Axe and Heart and Seoul Karaoke, both in Salt Lake City.
Commissioner Jacquelyn Orton said Tuesday that Social Axe has “gone above and beyond to show good faith” in complying with the new law.