Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Trudeau to go to Britain and France to commemorate 75th anniversary of D-Day
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 29, 2019 11:32 am EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Juno Beach in Courseulles-sur-Mer, France, on April 10, 2017. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be on Juno Beach to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day this year. His office announced this morning that on June 4, he'll go to Portsmouth, the British port from which many of the Allied ships set out for the invasion of Nazi-occupied France in 1944. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be on Juno Beach to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day this year.
His office says his trip will start on June 4 in Portsmouth, the British port from which many of the Allied ships set out for the invasion of Nazi-occupied France in 1944.
More than 150,000 troops — including Canadians — crossed the English Channel on D-Day on June 6 to take five landing points on the Normandy coast.
The landings claimed thousands of lives but began the successful campaign to roll back German forces in western Europe and led to the end of the Second World War.
After the 75th anniversary commemoration in Normany, Trudeau will go to Paris, which the Allies liberated from the Germans in August 1944.
Trudeau’s delegation will include the defence minister, representatives from Indigenous and veterans’ organizations, and young Canadians.