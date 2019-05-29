Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto and U.S. stock markets down at late-morning, loonie falls
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 29, 2019 11:27 am EDT
Financial numbers flow on the digital ticker tape at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district on May 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index posted a triple-digit decline in late-morning trading in the face of broad-based weakness as U.S. stock markets also moved lower.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 156.63 points at 16,140.83.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 256.46 points at 25,091.31. The S&P 500 index was down 22.99 points at 2,779.40, while the Nasdaq composite was down 66.74 points at 7,540.61.
The Canadian dollar traded for 73.93 cents US compared with an average of 74.20 cents US on Tuesday after the Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate on hold at 1.75 per cent. The central bank pointed to “accumulating evidence” of improvements in the economy, but noted that trade risks remain.
The July crude contract was down US$1.45 at US$57.69 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 5.4 cents at US$2.64 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$4.40 at US$1,281.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 3.25 cents at US$2.66 a pound.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)