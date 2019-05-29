Scheer says he would end 'illegal' border crossings in Canada

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has unveiled an immigration policy he says will fix what he calls a Liberal undermining of the system.

In a Toronto appearance last night, Scheer says he would put an end to “illegal” border crossings in Canada.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters at a conference centre, Scheer says he would close a loophole in the Safe Third Country Agreement between Canada and the United States that has allowed asylum-seekers who slip into the country by avoiding border checkpoints.

Scheer says he believes Canadians have lost confidence in the fairness of the immigration system thanks to the influx of irregular migrants.

Since the beginning of 2017, more than 43,000 asylum seekers have arrived in Canada through unofficial entry points.

He is placing the blame squarely on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Scheer says he has heard concerns most often voiced by new Canadians who have “played by the rules and arrived in Canada fair and square.”

Scheer proposes improved language training, better recognition of work credentials and refocusing the government-sponsored refugee program on victims of atrocities.