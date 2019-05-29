Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Scheer says he would end 'illegal' border crossings in Canada
by THE CANADIAN PRESS
Posted May 29, 2019 6:58 am EDT
Last Updated May 29, 2019 at 7:04 am EDT
Conservative Party of Canada leader Andrew Scheer announces his immigration policy at an event hall in Toronto, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has unveiled an immigration policy he says will fix what he calls a Liberal undermining of the system.
In a Toronto appearance last night, Scheer says he would put an end to “illegal” border crossings in Canada.
Speaking to a crowd of supporters at a conference centre, Scheer says he would close a loophole in the Safe Third Country Agreement between Canada and the United States that has allowed asylum-seekers who slip into the country by avoiding border checkpoints.
Scheer says he believes Canadians have lost confidence in the fairness of the immigration system thanks to the influx of irregular migrants.
Since the beginning of 2017, more than 43,000 asylum seekers have arrived in Canada through unofficial entry points.
He is placing the blame squarely on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Scheer says he has heard concerns most often voiced by new Canadians who have “played by the rules and arrived in Canada fair and square.”
Scheer proposes improved language training, better recognition of work credentials and refocusing the government-sponsored refugee program on victims of atrocities.