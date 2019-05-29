Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Report: WH wanted USS John McCain moved for Trump Japan trip
by The Associated Press
Posted May 29, 2019 9:35 pm EDT
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to U.S. servicemen at U.S. Navy multipurpose amphibious assault ship USS Wasp at the U.S. Navy's Yokosuka base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
WASHINGTON — A new report says the White House wanted the U.S. Navy to keep a warship named for the late Sen. John McCain “out of sight” for President Donald Trump’s recent trip to Japan.
The Wall Street Journal , citing a May 15 email, reported Wednesday that a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command official detailed plans to Navy and Air Force officials for Trump’s arrival.
One directive said: “USS John McCain needs to be out of sight.” The official said he would talk to the White House military office to get more information on the directive.
Trump has tweeted that he “was not informed about anything having to do with the Navy Ship USS John S. McCain during my recent visit to Japan.”
Trump had a rocky relationship with McCain, who died last year.