Renault talks with Nissan about Fiat Chrysler merge proposal
by The Associated Press
Posted May 29, 2019 3:19 am EDT
TOKYO — Fiat Chrysler’s proposal to merge with Renault was presented to Nissan on Wednesday, adding another big question to the list of uncertainties facing the Japanese automaker.
Nissan Motor Co. has been slammed with nose-diving profits and a tarnished reputation since the arrest of its former chairman Carlos Ghosn in November on financial misconduct allegations.
Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard was in Tokyo for a board meeting of the three-way alliance among Renault, Nissan and smaller Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp.
The alliance said in a statement there was an open and transparent discussion but declined to give details. A quick resolution was not expected.
Analysts say Nissan first needs to focus on turning itself around, and it faces a big challenge in trying to gain equal footing among the companies.
