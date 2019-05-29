Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police struggle to solve gangland reporter's killing, others
by Michael Tarm, The Associated Press
Posted May 29, 2019 6:54 pm EDT
This undated photograph provided by Demetrius Nash shows Nash, left, with his friend Zack Stoner, who was killed at age 30 in a drive-by shooting in Chicago on May 30, 2018. Stoner was a pioneer in a new field of video journalism in which reporters go into high-crime areas to interview street-gang members and rappers. His killing unnerved fellow gangland reporters across the country, and exposed an ominous side to the genre of newsgathering Stoner called "'hood CNN." Police have made no arrests in his killing. (Courtesy of Demetrius Nash via AP)
CHICAGO — The killing of a pioneering gangland journalist remains unsolved one year later despite multiple potential witnesses to the drive-by shooting and what led up to it on a Chicago street lined with surveillance cameras.
Police have made no arrests in Zachary Stoner’s May 30, 2018, slaying. His case highlights a troubling statistic about Chicago homicides: About 80 per cent go unsolved within the year they occur.
Police and medical examiner documents obtained by The Associated Press through an open records request provide previously unreported details and indicate detectives seem to have significant evidence.
That evidence includes shell casings, cellphone videos and a car that police say “was involved.”
One document says a car pulled up next to Stoner’s SUV after he left a rap concert and at least one gunman opened fire. It says there were four attackers in all.