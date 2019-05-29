Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
O'Regan urged to make Grassy Narrows visit 'more than a pre-campaign photo op'
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 29, 2019 4:00 am EDT
O'Regan, then-Minister of Veteran's Affairs, rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, May 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
OTTAWA — Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O’Regan is being urged to ensure a long-awaited visit to an Ontario First Nation is substantive and not a pre-election photo opportunity.
O’Regan is set to visit Grassy Narrows First Nation today — a community poisoned by mercury after industrial waste was dumped English-Wabigoon river system, causing symptoms in residents including impaired peripheral vision, hearing, speech, and thinking.
Help for the community seemed to be on the way when the federal government promised a specialized treatment facility on the reserve in November 2017 and a feasibility study was produced last fall outlining costs and design ideas.
But Grassy Narrows Chief Rudy Turtle has said there has been little action on the project since then.
The federal government has issued a media advisory ahead of O’Regan’s visit indicating it plans to sign a memorandum of agreement with the community — a document that is not legally binding.
Ahead of the trip, the secretary general of Amnesty International Canada, the honorary chairperson of the Council of Canadians and the president of Ontario arm of the Canadian Union of Public Employees also issued an open letter saying the onus is on the Trudeau government to demonstrate that O’Regan’s visit is about more than repairing the Liberal brand.