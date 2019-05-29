Octavia Spencer like you've never seen her before in 'Ma'

LOS ANGELES — Octavia Spencer has been a household name for almost a decade. She’s won an Oscar and been nominated two more times since.

And yet she has never headlined a film on her own or been first on the call sheet until now. The film that is righting that wrong is “Ma,” a horror film about a woman who lets the local teenagers party in her basement.

The part was originally written for a white woman, but Spencer’s longtime friend and former roommate Tate Taylor, who also directed her in “The Help” thought this was just what she needed.

“Ma” hits theatres nationwide Friday.

Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

















