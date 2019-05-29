Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Notices sent to employees with Alaska budget unresolved
by The Associated Press
Posted May 29, 2019 9:24 pm EDT
JUNEAU, Alaska — Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s hopeful the Legislature will pass a budget next week but says his administration is preparing in case that doesn’t happen.
State employees got a letter Wednesday warning that notices of possible furloughs or layoffs would be sent if a budget isn’t passed during the special session, which could last until June 14.
The new fiscal year starts July 1.
The letter says that state law and collective bargaining agreements address the notice requirement and require that most employees get 10 working days’ notice from the end of the fiscal year.
In late May 2017, then-Gov. Bill Walker’s administration sent letters with more explicit detail on when layoffs would occur if a budget didn’t pass by the start of the fiscal year. Such layoffs were averted.
The Associated Press
