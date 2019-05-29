Mercedes slams into several buildings in East York, driver arrested

An arrest has been made after a Mercedes slammed into several buildings along Laird Drive between Millwood Road and Eglinton Avenue in East York late Tuesday night.

Police were called to the Leaside community at around 11:30 p.m.

The luxury vehicle smashed into at least 10 buildings, including a Mosque and a Home Depot. No injuries were reported.

Just some of the businesses damaged in Leaside area by driver in Black Mercedes. At least 7 businesses damaged + a mosque. Driver arrested. Motive for smash-up derby not known yet. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/VB4obPIUkU — carl hanstke (@carl680) May 29, 2019

The vehicle was spotted travelling eastbound on the Gardiner Expressway.

A male driver was later arrested in Scarborough. No further details were immediately available.

More to come