Mercedes slams into several buildings in East York, driver arrested

Last Updated May 29, 2019 at 7:11 am EDT

A police car in front of a Home Depot in Leaside that was damaged when a driver rammed into the storefront on Tuesday, May, 29, 2019. CITYNEWS

An arrest has been made after a Mercedes slammed into several buildings along Laird Drive between Millwood Road and Eglinton Avenue in East York late Tuesday night.

Police were called to the Leaside community at around 11:30 p.m.

The luxury vehicle smashed into at least 10 buildings, including a Mosque and a Home Depot. No injuries were reported.

The vehicle was spotted travelling eastbound on the Gardiner Expressway.

A male driver was later arrested in Scarborough. No further details were immediately available.

More to come

