Man found guilty of murdering Winnipeg woman found in barrel in backyard

WINNIPEG — A man has been convicted of killing a woman whose body was found in a barrel in the backyard of a Winnipeg home they shared with several other women.

A jury has found Perez Cleveland, who is 46, guilty of first-degree murder in the 2016 death of 42-year-old Jennifer Barrett.

The trial heard that Cleveland shared a house with his adult daughter and five women, who were described by one of them as “sister wives.”

Four of the women testified that Cleveland was initially charming but soon turned psychologically and physically abusive.

The Crown argued that he tortured Barrett for days before she died, then directed two of the women to get rid of her body.

The defence said while Cleveland may not have been a good partner, there was no evidence that proved he caused Barrett’s death.

The Canadian Press