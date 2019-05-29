Loading articles...

Male in custody after shooting in Roncesvalles

Last Updated May 29, 2019 at 8:07 pm EDT

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

One male suspect is in custody after a shooting in Roncesvalles on Wednesday evening.

Police say there were reports of five gunshots heard in the Roncesvalles Avenue and Queen Street area around 7:45 p.m.

Unconfirmed reports say a male was shot in the leg.

More to come

