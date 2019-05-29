Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Kashmir civilian killed, many injured in anti-India clashes
by The Associated Press
Posted May 29, 2019 11:40 am EDT
A Kashmiri man whose eyes were injured with pellets during a clash with Indian security forces in south Kashmir arrives for treatment at a hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (AP Photo/ Mukhtar Khan)
SRINAGAR, India — Police and residents say two gunbattles between Indian troops and Kashmiri rebels have triggered a new round of anti-India protests and clashes in the disputed Himalayan region which left one civilian dead and at least 100 others injured.
Police say the fighting erupted Wednesday after Indian forces raided two villages in the southern areas of Shopian and Kulgam on a tip that rebels were hiding there, and came under fire from them.
As news of the counterinsurgency operations spread, protests and clashes against Indian rule broke out in both areas with hundreds of people trying to reach the site of the fighting to save the trapped militants.
Government forces fired bullets, shotguns and tear gas to stop stone-throwing protesters.
Rebels have been fighting Indian control in Kashmir since 1989.
