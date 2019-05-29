Loading articles...

Eastbound Hwy. 401 express closed near Hwy. 400 for police investigation

Last Updated May 29, 2019 at 5:48 am EDT

A police investigation closes the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 near the Keele overpass on May 29, 2019. CITYNEWS

A section of the eastbound Highway 401 is closed near Highway 400 due to a police investigation at the Keele overpass.

Ontario provincial police were called to the area around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The express lanes of the 401 are closed from the east of the 400 to approaching Yonge Street.

It is not yet known when the lanes will reopen.

