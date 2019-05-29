Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Grammy award winner's drug possession case in Guam closed
by The Associated Press
Posted May 29, 2019 12:12 am EDT
HAGATNA, Guam — A drug possession case in Guam involving a Grammy Award-winning singer has been closed.
The Pacific Daily News reported Monday that a superior court judge in Hagatna ordered the case against Yvonne Elliman-Alexander and her husband, Allen Alexander, to be closed after they completed all requirements of their sentence.
Elliman-Alexander won a 1978 Grammy for “If I Can’t Have You” on the “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack.
Court records say the couple was charged with drug possession by airport authorities when they arrived in Guam for a 2017 benefit concert.
Authorities say the couple had 3.3 grams of suspected marijuana, 3.5 grams of crystal-like rocks, a straw of suspected methamphetamine, and paraphernalia.
Officials say the couple was allowed to complete drug court sessions in Hawaii while caring for Elliman-Alexander’s mother there.