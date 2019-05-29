Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ethiopian pilot pleaded for training weeks before Max crash
by Bernard Condon, The Associated Press
Posted May 29, 2019 3:48 pm EDT
FILE - In this April 10, 2019, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane being built for India-based Jet Airways lands following a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle. An Ethiopian pilot pleaded with his bosses for more training on the Boeing Max, just weeks before one of the airline’s jets crashed, killing everyone on board. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
NEW YORK — Emails obtained by The Associated Press show an Ethiopian Airlines pilot pleaded with his bosses for more training on the Boeing 737 Max just weeks before one of the airline’s jets crashed.
Veteran pilot Bernd Kai von Hoesslin (von-HOSS-lin) began emailing managers at Ethiopian just days after a Max operated by Lion Air went down in Indonesia last October, killing all 189 on board.
He warned that without more training, specifically on the Max’s problematic anti-stall system, Ethiopian’s pilots could be overwhelmed in a crisis and “it will be a crash for sure.”
On March 10, an Ethiopian Max crashed, killing all 157 people aboard.
What the airline did in response to von Hoesslin’s warnings is unclear, and whether it made any difference is a matter of dispute. But his emails have added to the debate over what role pilot error may have played in the two disasters.