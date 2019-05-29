Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Devon Energy announces deal with Canadian Natural Resources
by The Associated Press
Posted May 29, 2019 3:53 pm EDT
CALGARY — Devon Energy says it is selling nearly all of its assets in Canada to Canadian Natural Resources for $2.8 billion.
The Oklahoma City-based oil and gas company included in the S&P 500 put its Canadian assets up for sale in February in a plan to focus on growth from wells drilled in U.S. shale fields.
The deal is expected to close June 27.
Devon officials say proceeds from the sale will help reduce the company’s debt.
Officials with Calgary-based Canadian Natural Resources say Devon’s “high-quality” assets will provide further balance to their production profile.
Devon’s exit from Canada follows recent asset sales there by foreign companies including Norway’s Statoil, France’s Total SA, El Dorado, Arkansas-based Murphy Oil and Houston-based ConocoPhillips.
The Associated Press
