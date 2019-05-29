Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Defence lawyer says anti-Semitic attack at Winnipeg cafe was not a hoax
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 29, 2019 2:56 pm EDT
WINNIPEG — A lawyer for one of three family members accused of staging an anti-Semitic attack at their Winnipeg cafe says the hate crime was no hoax.
Martin Glazer says his client, Oxana Berent, denies the charge against her and is not pleased with the allegation.
Berent, her husband Alexander Berent, and the couple’s son, Maxim Berent, are each charged with public mischief.
Last month, their restaurant was vandalized and spray-painted with anti-Semitic graffiti.
Winnipeg police investigated and announced six days later that they were charging the family with staging the crime.
Glazer appeared briefly in court and set the case over to the end of June.
Alexander and Maxim Berent have not yet retained lawyers, Glazer told the court Wednesday.
The Canadian Press
