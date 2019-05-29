Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Deadly knife attack near Tokyo raises alarm on child safety
by The Associated Press
Posted May 29, 2019 12:51 am EDT
A man prays for victims at the site where a knife attack took place in Kawasaki near Tokyo Wednesday, May 29, 2019. A man carrying a knife in each hand attacked a group of schoolgirls waiting at a bus stop just outside Tokyo Tuesday. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
TOKYO — Japanese police have raided the home of a man suspected in a knife attack against schoolgirls and others this week that left two people dead before the man killed himself.
The attack near Tokyo on Tuesday has raised concerns about how children can be protected on their way to school.
Officials say the knife-brandishing man ran while slashing a group of schoolgirls and their parents walking to or waiting at a bus stop in Kawasaki, killing an 11-year-old girl and a 39-year-old man before fatally slashing himself. At least 17 people were injured.
On Wednesday, police raided the home of the alleged attacker, 51-year-old Ryuichi Iwasaki, in another part of Kawasaki.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged security officials to increase safety measures to protect commuting schoolchildren.