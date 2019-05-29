Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
China's ambassador makes second trip to Nova Scotia, calls McNeil "great friend"
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 29, 2019 9:51 am EDT
China's ambassador to Canada Lu Shaye shakes hands with Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil in Halifax on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. China's ambassador to Canada is in Nova Scotia for bilateral meetings today with Premier Stephen McNeil and several members of his cabinet. Lu Shaye called McNeil his "great friend" and says Nova Scotia and its premier are at the forefront of cooperative efforts between the provinces and China. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette
HALIFAX — China’s ambassador to Canada called Stephen McNeil his “great friend” today before the diplomat met with the Nova Scotia premier and several members of his cabinet.
Lu Shaye also says Nova Scotia and its premier are at the forefront of co-operative efforts between the provinces and China.
Shaye made the comments at a photo opportunity during which reporters were not given the chance to ask questions.
A spokesman for McNeil also confirmed the premier wouldn’t be made available for comment later in the day.
The meeting comes as tensions remain high between Canada and China following the December arrest in Vancouver of Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou after an American request for her extradition.
After Meng’s arrest, China imprisoned two Canadians — ex-diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor — and accused them of violating China’s national security.
Shaye was previously in Halifax for meetings with provincial officials in November 2017 as the province pushed to expand its trade ties with China.
McNeil, who has made seven trips to China since taking office in 2013, said Shaye has been “a champion” of expanding trade ties between Nova Scotia and Guangdong province, where Nova Scotia exports large quantities of seafood.