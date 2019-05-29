Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
California Assembly votes to cap rent increases
by Andrew Oxford, The Associated Press
Posted May 29, 2019 10:46 pm EDT
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Assembly voted Wednesday to cap rent increases for many tenants as America’s most populous state faces a housing crunch.
A bill, which now goes to the state Senate, would prohibit landlords from raising rent more than 7% plus inflation over the course of a year. The bill would not apply to newer housing or to landlords with fewer than 10 single-family homes and it would expire in 2023.
The bill’s author, Democratic Assemblyman David Chiu, said the measure will protect tenants from what he called rent gouging.
But the bill faced persistent opposition, including from Realtors, prompting some last-minute concessions narrowing the bill to win over critics.
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called on lawmakers in his State of the State Address this year to pass legislation protecting tenants.
Andrew Oxford, The Associated Press
