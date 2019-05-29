Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Battleship Texas to leave San Jacinto Battleground berth
by The Associated Press
Posted May 29, 2019 10:09 pm EDT
LA PORTE, Texas — Plans are for the retired Battleship Texas to weigh anchor and sail away from its longtime berth at the San Jacinto Battleground.
Bruce Bramlett of the Battleship Texas Foundation says the 107-year-old veteran of both world wars will be moved permanently after the end of the year from the slip that’s been its berth for 70 years. Bramlett says the ship isn’t seeing enough paid visitors to pay for the aging ship’s maintenance.
The recent session of the Legislature unanimously approved a measure to provide $35 million to repair the leaky battleship before it’s moved.
Bramlett says the legislation, which awaits Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature, doesn’t specify a new home site. One of the bill’s sponsors, Rep. John Cyrier of Lockhart, has suggested Galveston as a new home, though.
The Associated Press
