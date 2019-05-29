Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Australian 'Egg Boy' donates $70,000 to Christchurch victims
by The Associated Press
Posted May 29, 2019 3:12 am EDT
SYDNEY, Australia — The Australian teenager who cracked an egg on the head of a politician for his remarks about the New Zealand mosque massacre has donated almost $70,000 to people affected by the killings.
Will Connolly, 17, became known worldwide as “Egg Boy” for assaulting right-wing federal Sen. Fraser Anning, who had drawn scorn for blaming the massacre on Muslim immigration.
As police investigated the incident, supporters of Connolly raised $69,171 through a crowdfunding account to pay for his envisaged legal fees.
A law firm had volunteered to handle the case in which Connolly escaped charge. The Melbourne youth announced on Instagram on Wednesday he had donated the money to two support groups for people affected by the shootings, the Christchurch Foundation, and Victim Support.
The Associated Press
