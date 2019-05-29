Airline group chief: Boeing jet won't return before August

GENEVA — The global airline trade group says it expects the Boeing 737 Max jet will remain grounded at least through mid-August after two deadly crashes.

The spokesman for the International Air Transport Association, Anthony Concil, said Wednesday the group estimates the planes will not fly for at least another 10-12 weeks. He noted that regulators like the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration will have final say.

Concil said IATA’s estimate is based on comments from U.S. carriers that they wouldn’t be scheduling commercial flights of the planes through August, and that the FAA hasn’t yet provided a timeline on decisions that could allow the planes to resume service.

Concil spoke from Seoul, where IATA is preparing its annual meeting.

IATA has 290 members, representing 82% of world commercial cargo and passenger traffic.

The Associated Press