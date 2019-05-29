A chronology of Canada's participation in the 1944 D-Day invasion of Normandy

OTTAWA — A short chronology of Canada’s participation in the 1944 D-Day invasion of Normandy:

May 1943: Allies make final decision to invade. Initial invasion date May 1, 1944, then June 4, 1944.

Summer of 1943: Canadians train for assault in Scotland and England.

June 1, 1944: Invasion ships begin loading along England’s south coast.

June 3: Soldiers aboard the ships. Some ships sail.

Dawn, June 4: Weather forecast of continuing low cloud, coastal fog and rain forces 24-hour delay in invasion. Vessels recalled.

Dawn, June 5: Decision to go ahead with invasion. Convoys sail for Normandy.

Evening, June 5: Invasion fleet approaches Normandy beaches.

11:30 p.m., June 5: Aerial attacks begin.

Midnight: Three airborne divisions drop on east and west flanks of invasion beaches. Includes 1st Canadian Parachute Battalion.

June 6 about 5 a.m.: Naval bombardment of beach defences begins.

5:30 a.m.: First Canadian assault vessels leave ships for shore.

6:30 a.m.: First Americans land at beaches.

7:25 a.m.: First British land.

About 7:45 a.m.: First Canadians land.

10:30 a.m.: First assault waves ashore.

Noon: Juno Beach secure.

12:45 p.m.: Maj. Rod Keller (Canadian commanding officer) goes ashore.

Advance continues until nightfall.

