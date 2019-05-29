Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2 Turkish soldiers killed in operation against Kurds in Iraq
by The Associated Press
Posted May 29, 2019 12:59 pm EDT
ISTANBUL — Turkey’s Defence Ministry says two Turkish soldiers have been killed in northern Iraq in a new operation against Kurdish militants.
Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency said Wednesday the soldiers were wounded by an improvised explosive device placed by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. The ministry announced that they died hours later.
Turkey on Monday launched the “Claw Operation” against PKK targets in Mount Khakurk with commando units, airstrikes and artillery. Turkey regularly conducts airstrikes in the region and the Turkish parliament has renewed a mandate allowing Turkey to conduct cross-border operations into Iraq.
Turkey and its Western allies consider the PKK a terror organization, which has waged an insurgency against Turkey since 1982.
The Associated Press
