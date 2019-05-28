Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
With crisis unresolved, Israel seems headed toward elections
by The Associated Press
Posted May 28, 2019 4:29 am EDT
JERUSALEM — Israel’s parliament has passed the first of three motions required for the chamber to dissolve itself as the country appears headed toward another snap election.
The measure passed on Tuesday with a 66-44 majority, and a tentative election date was set for Sept. 17.
Last month’s election seemed to have promised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu another fresh mandate to rule. But a shocking crisis with his longtime ally and erstwhile rival Avigdor Lieberman thrust the country into an unprecedented political impasse.
Netanyahu has until late Wednesday to present a coalition government or else Israel’s largely ceremonial president can task someone else with the job. Netanyahu has no intention of letting that happen and would prefer another election instead.
If no compromise is found, Israel will likely go to elections again.