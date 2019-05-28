Tornado reported touching down in Kansas City vicinity

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Officials have a report of a tornado touching down outside near Kansas City on a path toward the city of Lawrence, Kansas.

Assistant Director Jillian Roderigue said Douglas County Emergency Management received a report of a tornado about 6:10 p.m. near the small community of Lone Star, southwest of Lawrence.

She said there no immediate reports of injuries. But local television stations were showing damage on the south side of Lawrence.

The city of about 100,000 residents is home to the University of Kansas. It is about 50 miles (80 kilometres) southwest of the Kansas City International Airport.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City issued a tornado emergency for Kansas City, Kansas; Shawnee and Bonner Springs, Kansas until 7:15 p.m.

The Associated Press