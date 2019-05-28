Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The Jonas Brothers strike deal for memoir called 'Blood'
by The Associated Press
Posted May 28, 2019 3:27 pm EDT
FILE - This May 1, 2019 file photo shows Joe Jonas, from left, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. The brothers have signed a deal with Macmillan to publish their memoir. The book will delve into the band’s formation, rise to stardom, breakup in 2013 and reconciliation as a music group earlier this year. “Blood” will hit stores Nov. 12. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
NEW YORK — The Jonas Brothers want to share their story.
Musicians Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas have signed a deal with Macmillan to publish their memoir.
The book will delve into the band’s formation, rise to stardom, breakup in 2013 and reconciliation as a music group earlier this year.
In a press release, Joe Jonas says they’re ready to tell the full story of the journey they’ve “had as individuals, as artists, and as a family.”