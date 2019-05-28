A sugar tax on drinks in Canada? Would it even work?

In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s supposed to fight obesity, spur healthier choices, and maybe even raise some revenue. But would the tax on sugary drinks currently being floated by Liberal MPs actually accomplish those goals? Would Canadians ever support it? What, exactly, would be taxed? And if it was implemented, who would bear the brunt of it? (Hint: It’s not who you think.)

Before we add another tax to a long list, we need some honest answers. After all, it’s been tried elsewhere, so we should have some basic results.

GUEST: Natalie Riediger, University of Manitoba

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on iTunes or Google Play.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.