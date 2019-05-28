Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pakistani police arrest Hindu vet on charges of blasphemy
by The Associated Press
Posted May 28, 2019 7:50 am EDT
KARACHI, Pakistan — Pakistani police say they have arrested a veterinarian from the country’s tiny minority Hindu community on charges of desecrating Islam’s holy book in southern Sindh province.
Local police chief Zahid Leghari said on Tuesday that Ramesh Kumar was arrested the day before on blasphemy charges, after a cleric in the district of Mirpur Kash accused him of desecrating pages of the Qur’an, the Muslim holy book.
He says an angry mob damaged three Hindu shops on Monday but the situation later calmed down. Police also registered a case against those behind the rioting.
Under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, anyone accused of insulting Islam can be sentenced to death.
Domestic and international human rights groups say these laws are often misused to settle personal scores and target minorities.
The Associated Press
