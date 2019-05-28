Loading articles...

Man seriously injured in North York shooting

Last Updated May 28, 2019 at 6:38 am EDT

Police on scene after a shooting on Dorado Court in North York on May 28, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot in North York.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at an apartment building on Dorado Court, near Keele Street south of Sheppard Avenue West, just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Paramedics said the victim was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information is available.

|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.