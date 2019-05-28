Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Huawei asks court to deem US security law unconstitutional
by The Associated Press
Posted May 28, 2019 10:40 pm EDT
SHENZHEN, China — Chinese tech giant Huawei has filed a motion in U.S. court challenging the constitutionality of a law that limits its sales of telecom equipment.
The action Wednesday is the latest in an ongoing clash between Huawei and the U.S. government, which claims the Chinese telecom company poses a threat to international cybersecurity.
Huawei’s chief legal officer Song Liuping announced Wednesday that Huawei has filed a motion for summary judgment asking the court to rule on whether it is constitutional for the U.S. to implement a military spending provision that bars the government and its contractors from using Huawei equipment.
Huawei launched its suit in Plano, Texas, its U.S. headquarters, in March.
The biggest global maker of network equipment is fighting a U.S. campaign to persuade allies to shun the company.