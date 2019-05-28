Hawaii woman fell to ground bawling when found in forest

HONOLULU — A Hawaii woman says she fell to the ground and started bawling when a rescue helicopter spotted her in a forest where she had survived by eating plants and drinking stream water for two weeks.

Amanda Eller told a news conference Tuesday on Maui that other helicopters had failed to see her earlier in her ordeal. She was rescued on Friday.

Eller says she set out for a 3-mile (5-kilometre) hike in the Makawao Forest Reserve on May 8. She didn’t take a cellphone and didn’t have a compass.

She says her heart was telling her which way to turn. But when she tried to go back the way she came, that path didn’t lead her to her car.

Audrey McAvoy, The Associated Press