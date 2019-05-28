Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
College student pleads guilty to sneaking into Mar-a-Lago
by The Associated Press
Posted May 28, 2019 5:17 pm EDT
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A college student has pleaded guilty to sneaking into Mar-a-Lago last fall during one of President Donald Trump’s visits to his Florida club.
University of Wisconsin student Mark Lindblom apologized Tuesday and received a year’s probation after prosecutors agreed he meant no harm.
Lindblom was visiting his grandparents at a neighbouring resort on Nov. 23 when he stood in line with entering Mar-a-Lago members. The Palm Beach Post reports he walked past signs warning that only authorized people were allowed. He then went through a metal detector and Secret Service agents let him enter.
The 19-year-old Lindblom was later confronted by agents and removed.
Prosecutor John McMillan said the Secret Service has since tightened security.
A Chinese national is awaiting trial on charges she illegally entered Mar-a-Lago in March.
