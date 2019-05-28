Brazil authorities to transfer inmates after killing spree

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian security officials say they will transfer several inmates blamed for a killing spree in Brazilian prisons to stricter federal facilities.

The move is aimed at releasing some of the pressure on prisons in the northern state of Amazonas, where two days of clashes left 55 inmates dead in four different facilities.

A spokesperson for the justice and public security ministry confirmed to the Associated Press Tuesday that those behind the killings would be moved. It’s not immediately clear how many inmates will be transferred.

Justice Minister Sergio Moro also decided Monday to send a federal task force to the troubled state to help reinforce security inside the prisons. Previous riots in early 2017 in the north of Brazil lasted several weeks and left over 120 victims.

The Associated Press