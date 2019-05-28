Brampton, Mississauga cleared to air Raptors games in public squares

It’s not just downtown Toronto getting in on the Raptors NBA championship series excitement.

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment has given the cities of Brampton and Mississauga the go-ahead to open up their own versions of Jurassic Park — the frenzied fan zone outside Scotiabank arena.

Garden Square in Brampton will temporarily become ‘Jurassic Square’ and Celebration Square in Mississauga will be transformed into ‘Jurassic Park West.’

Raptors games will be shown on big screens at both locations.